Florence Fritz

Florence "Flossie" Fritz, (Skalski) age 95, formerly of Schenectady, NY, passed away on July 15th, 2020 in Ghent, NY. She was predeceased by her husband,, Robert who passed in 2015. A graduate of Frankford High School in Philadelphia PA, Flossie attended classes at the University of Pennsylvania. Her father, Joseph Skalski, rode in the Calvary in WWI; he and his wife Helen ran a grocery store on Tackawanna Street in Philly where Flossie and her brother Edward used to pitch in when not wreaking havoc. Flossie met Robert Fritz at a naval officer's dance in Philadelphia. While she dallied over her cocktail, he gently let her know that she did not have to finish it; the rest was history. Floss and Bob settled in Schenectady NY where they actively participated in The Benedicts dance club and The Sitzmarkers ski club. Flossie was also an avid participant with Schenectady Light Opera, Mohawk Hills Garden Club, book clubs and more. She had a natural gift of meeting and talking to people and had a successful career at Veronica Lynch Real Estate for over 20 years. She and Bob were also world travelers including a trip to the Vatican where she met Pope John Paul II and spoke to him in Polish! Flossie participated as a Eucharistic Minister and Catechism instructor with (formerly) St. Helen's Catholic Church and was always doing things for others; whether it be making soup for the ill or visiting a shut-in. She is survived by her children Becky Fritz and partner Michael Dwyer, Robert Fritz Jr. and wife Betty, Amy (Fritz) Bairstow and husband Bruce, Karen (Fritz) Hassett and husband Brian; grandchildren Madeline Gilbert, Sasha Gilbert, Lauren Wojtonik, Trevor Fritz, Garrett Fritz, Jamie Fritz, Lily Bairstow and great-grandson Connor Nesbitt. Due to Covid-19, memorial services will be held at a later date. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Ghent Nursing Home and to The Community Hospice of Columbia-Greene for the comfort provided to Florence. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church Parish School, 1801 Union Street, Schenectady NY 12309. For further information and to be added on the mailing list for the memorial, please reach out to Becky Fritz at beckylovestoski@gmail.com.



