Florence Karis

FLORENCE TYMINSKI KARIS, 99 years of age, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020 at the Ellis Residential and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of the late Stanislaw and Wladyslawa Tyminski. Florence was a lifelong resident of Schenectady NY. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School and The Mildred Elley School. She worked for the GE Company and throughout her life Florence enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and skiing. She had a real talent for knitting beautiful hats, gloves, sweaters, and blankets. Florence was a member of St. John's The Evangelist Church and was a devout Catholic. She is survived by her loving and devoted sister Eugenia Tyminski with whom she spent the last three years at Ellis R&R, her sister-in-law Dolores Tyminski, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles and brother Edmund. Services will be private ,arrangements have been entrusted to the Daly Funeral Home. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com
