Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5334
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
Florence "Jean" Lee

Florence "Jean" Lee
Florence "Jean" Lee, age 87 of Halfmoon passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born on August 28, 1932 in Mechanicville, she was the daughter of the late Thurland and Grace Sweatt. She was predeceased by her first husband, Frank "Bud" Howland, and second husband Allan "Dick" Lee. Jean worked as a principal's secretary at Shenendehowa for 20 years after previously working at the Westvaco pulp and paper mill in Mechanicville. She served as the Halfmoon Town Clerk for four years, and as a deputy clerk for two years. She was a Girl Scout leader for several years. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Richard) Chapman, Pat (Michael O' Brien) Howland-Price, and Laurie (Scott) Dubois, step-daughters, Karen (Jim) DuJack, Susan (Ed) Grennon, Erin Hatter, Kristen Gilman, and sister, Karen (John) Cafararo. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Amy, Casey, Chris, Cassidy, and Zoe; her step-grandchildren Rob, Josh, Daniel, Jacob, Jared, Jordan, Andrew, Nancy, Nick, Joel, Timmy, Zach, and Julianna, and many great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 8th from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, with a service at the funeral home on Monday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Hudson View Cemetery in Mechanicville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020
