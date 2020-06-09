Florence M. Evans formerly of Galway, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Baptist Health Center in Scotia. She was 96. Born on September 18, 1923 in Ballston Spa to Wm. "Gordon" and Florence (Stauring) Miller. She is he widow of the late Charles "Chuck" Evans. Florence resided in Galway for 40 years. During WWII she worked for G.E. in Schenectady. She retired from Saratoga County Infirmary in Barkersville and the former Maplewood Manor as a nursing assistant in 1984. She was an avid motorcyclist with her husband "Chuck" and they rode with the Glove Cities Riders and Van and Fran Valovic for many years. She was a member of the Galway United Methodist Church and a former member of the Galway Ambulance Corp, the Galway Fire Auxiliary and Galway Legion Auxiliary. She is survived by her son, Neal C. (Gail) Evans, a daughter Christine G. (Robert) Piper, eight beloved grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Charles T. Evans, Jr., she is predeceased by her chosen son, David Evans, long time companion Stanley Havis and her brother William C. Miller. Services for Mrs. Evans will be private and at the convenience of her family with inurnment in the family plot in the Galway Village Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff and medical professionals at the Baptist Health Care Center for their care of Florence. Kindly consider a donation to the charity of your choice in loving memory of Florence Evans. Arrangements by the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., Galway.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 9, 2020.