Born: September 30, 1926
Died: August 9, 2020
MENDOTA - Florence M. "Toots" Kuebel, 93 passed away August 9, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Sublette. Rev. Randy Fronek will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Sublette.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Wasmer Funeral Home, Mendota. An additional one hour viewing will be in the church. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required both at the funeral home and the church. The family welcomes friends to join them for the committal service immediately following the mass.
Florence was born September 30, 1926 in Mendota to Martin and Elizabeth (Kratz) Spitz. She married Charles G. Kuebel on May 27, 1947 at Holy Cross Church, Mendota. During her work career, Toots was a clerk and stocker for the National Tea Grocery Store. After marriage, she was the consummate Farm Wife. She volunteered at Mendota Community Hospital as a "Pink Lady" for 25+ years was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Church, and helped at the church for funeral dinners.
Florence is survived by her husband of 73 years, Charles; two sons, Bernard (Kathy) Kuebel of Peru, and Tony (Kathy) Kuebel of Fulton; two
daughters, Cheryl (Tom) Nauman of Amboy, and Patsy (John) Marks of
Earlville; 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; and three sisters,
Catherine Taylor of Mendota, Carlene Schuhler of Sublette, and Rita Jones
of Mendota.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Leo Spitz, Al
Spitz, Martin Spitz, and Delbert Spitz; and two sisters, Estelle Hines
and Delores Brandt.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren, Aaron Kuebel, Matt Kuebel, Ben Kuebel,Jared Kuebel, Jennifer Lewis, Johnny Marks, Cody Marks, Casey Marks and Jesse Nauman.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
