Florence M. Petroski
Florence M. Petroski, 94, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020 with her family at her side. Born in Schenectady she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve Leszczynski Urys. Florence was educated at Mont Pleasant High School and went on to work for the telephone company as an operator. She married her beloved late husband Edward J. Petroski on May 10, 1947 at the Church of St. Adalbert in Schenectady. Following her marriage, Florence was a dedicated homemaker making sure all her family's needs were met. She was a longtime communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Scotia. Florence enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles, however, her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Left to cherish her memory are her children Patricia Singer (Albert) and Michael Petroski (Lisa) both of Glenville. She was the proud Nana to Jennifer Emerich, Elizabeth Petroski, Joseph Petroski and Emily Petroski and great grandmother to Austen and Skyler Emerich. She is also survived by her daughter in law Patricia Petroski of Mount Pleasant, SC, sister in law Carole Urys and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Florence was predeceased by her husband Edward J. Petroski, her son Thomas E. Petroski and her brother Richard Urys. Graveside services for Florence will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 100 Kings Road Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Florence's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38148-0142. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 24, 2020.
