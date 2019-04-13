Florence Mary "Flit" McElligott, age 80, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019 at Ellis Hospital after a brief struggle with cancer. She was married to Peter McElligott. She is survived by her brother, Jack Hughes; sons, Brian and Denis McElligott; niece, Isabelle Kingsley and grandchildren, Caitlyn and Christopher McElligott. "Flit" as she was known, was born on September 7, 1938 in White Plains, NY to Enoch and Isabelle Hughes. Soon after the family moved to Watervliet, NY where she grew up with her three brothers, Ed, Jack and Jim Hughes and sister, Isabelle Giganto. She graduated from Watervliet HS, and attended SUNY Albany receiving a bachelor's degree. She married Peter McElligott in 1961. Flit taught primarily in the Niskayuna school system as a librarian. Her love of reading, dragons, cats and technology was shared with many generations of students. In retirement Flit was a tireless volunteer organizer and educator with Caring Together Inc, an Ovarian Cancer support group in Albany NY. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Caring Together Inc at http://www.caringtogetherny.org/contact-us/ Online remembrances may be made at www.jonesfh.net. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary