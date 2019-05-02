Florenteen "Teeny" C. Vickery, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Bronx, New York she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Magdelena O'Connor. Teeny was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, Lowell Vickery as well as her brothers, Tom, Danny, Henry and Mickey O'Connor. Teeny was an employee of Montgomery Ward in Menands and Leonard Hospital in Troy working in medical records. She enjoyed playing tennis, watching her grandchildren play sports and spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, William S. MacArthur (Belinda). Teeny was "MacGrandma" to Trevor (Meghan), Courtney (Kyle) and Peter (Cristina) and six great-grandchildren, Lola, Brody, Kylie, Drew, Cameron and William. Tenny also leaves to remember her, her sister, Connie Green and her brother, Ozzie O'Connor; as well as many nieces and nephews. Teeny is also survived by Lowell's children, Lowell III, Deborah, Karen, Scott and Tracy Vickery as well as numerous step-grandchildren and Susie Ellis of Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga. A graveside service will take place on Monday, May 6th, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. All are welcome. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 2, 2019