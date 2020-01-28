|
Floyd J. Nelli, 81, of Broadalbin, NY and formerly of Amsterdam, NY, passed away Thursday morning, January 23, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon, February 1, 2020 at 2:30 at the Riley Mortuary, Inc., 110 Division Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Calling hours will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 prior to the funeral service at the Riley Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts in Floyd's name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.rileymortuaryinc.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020