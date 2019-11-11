|
Foster "Buz" Carman, age 82, died on (date) at Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia, New York of Alzheimer's disease. Foster was born on July 5, 1937 in Enosburg Falls, Vermont to the late James Foster and Dorothy (Wiseman) Carman. Foster was a hard worker his entire life, working at various companies in Burlington, VT and eventually retiring from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in Albany, NY. Forster is survived by his cherished wife of 60 years, Theresa Benoit Carman; his children Martha (Ross) Newcomb, Christopher (Maud) Carman, James (Marietta) Carman and Michael Carman; his grandchildren Matthew (Brandi) Long, Lindsay Long, Heather and Tyler Carman; and his great-grandchildren Caden, Logan and Ronnie Grace Long. Services will be private for family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The of NENY, 4 Pine Plaza, Suite 405, Albany NY 12205 or to a benefit of one's choice. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Foster's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019