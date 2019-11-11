The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
Resources
More Obituaries for Foster Carman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Foster "Buz" Carman


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Foster "Buz" Carman Obituary
Foster "Buz" Carman, age 82, died on (date) at Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia, New York of Alzheimer's disease. Foster was born on July 5, 1937 in Enosburg Falls, Vermont to the late James Foster and Dorothy (Wiseman) Carman. Foster was a hard worker his entire life, working at various companies in Burlington, VT and eventually retiring from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in Albany, NY. Forster is survived by his cherished wife of 60 years, Theresa Benoit Carman; his children Martha (Ross) Newcomb, Christopher (Maud) Carman, James (Marietta) Carman and Michael Carman; his grandchildren Matthew (Brandi) Long, Lindsay Long, Heather and Tyler Carman; and his great-grandchildren Caden, Logan and Ronnie Grace Long. Services will be private for family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The of NENY, 4 Pine Plaza, Suite 405, Albany NY 12205 or to a benefit of one's choice. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Foster's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Foster's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
Download Now