1/
Dr. Fouad A. Sattar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fouad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Fouad A. Sattar, 82, died at home surrounded by his family Thursday, September 24, 2020. Dr. Sattar was an OB/GYN physician in Schenectady for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Louise van den Heuvel Sattar, three daughters, Mona Fouad (Scott) Sattar, Sophia Fouad Sattar and Dahlia Fouad Sattar, two grandchildren, Julian and Aydin and extensive family in Egypt. The funeral was private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the wonderful physicians and staff at Ellis Hospital for their compassionate care. He wanted everyone to know, "He loved people, and he loved that they loved him back."


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved