Dr. Fouad A. Sattar, 82, died at home surrounded by his family Thursday, September 24, 2020. Dr. Sattar was an OB/GYN physician in Schenectady for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Louise van den Heuvel Sattar, three daughters, Mona Fouad (Scott) Sattar, Sophia Fouad Sattar and Dahlia Fouad Sattar, two grandchildren, Julian and Aydin and extensive family in Egypt. The funeral was private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the wonderful physicians and staff at Ellis Hospital for their compassionate care. He wanted everyone to know, "He loved people, and he loved that they loved him back."