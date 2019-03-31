Frances, A. DuBoise, 83, passed away peacefully at Ellis Hospital on March 27, 2019, while surrounded by her beloved family and friends. Frances enjoyed a career of over 27 years with the New York State Department of Tax and Finance in Albany. She is survived by her children, Anna, James, Sylvia, Donna and Cynthia, and is now reunited with her deceased children, Karen, Frances Jr and Kenneth, bless their souls. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael, Theodore, Elizabeth, Jahi, Asante, Ameya, DeJon, Shawna, Brendon, Stephanie, Keri-Ann, Nyasia, Alisa, Etaya, Cora, Lorenzo, Andre, Crystal and John; her sisters, Florence and Sylvia; 45 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great- gradchildren. Memorial services will be held June 19. Further details will be announced at a later date. "You were the strongest person that we had the pleasure of being raised by. You made us all into the strong people we are today. Your smile, laugh, spunk and your love, and the way you showed us to be strong will live in our hearts forever. We will never forget you. This is our way of coming together to say you're so appreciated, and in our hearts, we're so happy that you get to see our family again. We will be together one day, but until then, enjoy your rest and relaxation. Angel, you did amazing. Now it's our turn to pick up where you've left off. Goodbye for now." – The DuBoise Family. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary