Frances A. Flanagan, 75, passed away on June 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Syracuse, NY on December 3, 1944. Frances worked as a nurse's aide at the St. John Neumann Residence in Saratoga Springs for many years. She enjoyed camping and fishing. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family especially her beloved grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Flanagan, III, son in law, Kelly Collins, and grandson, BJ Brown. Frances is survived by her children, Frank Flanagan IV (Patty), Debra Gaba (James), Doreen Collins and Angel Sargen (Matthew); grandchildren Benjamin (Gwen), Dani (Joel), Frank (Kassie), Jimmy, Cody (Kateri); and great grandchildren, Damian and Hannah. A private family service will be held. Frances will be laid to rest with her husband and soul mate Frank in Middle Grove Cemetery. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
