Frances A. White, 96, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Calling hours are Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, Rotterdam. Masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral services will begin Saturday at 8:45am at the funeral home followed by mass at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Princetown Road, Rotterdam. Frances' full obituary will be published in Friday's Gazette.