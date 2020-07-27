Frances Ann Koran, age 80, passed away quietly at home on July 25. She was courageous and met life's obstacles with beauty and unmeasured strength. Frances was born and raised in Tuxedo, NY, the elder daughter of Joseph and Hilda Ludwig. Frances was a graduate of Tuxedo High School, Orange County Community College and attended Columbia University. Frances is survived by her husband of 59 years, Kenneth Koran, 5 children Michael Koran (Rowena), David Koran, Ann Underwood, Patrick Koran (Debbie) Christine Hilton and 9 grandchildren, for whom she had great love, and in whose accomplishments and character she took great pride. She is also survived by a sister, Barbara Prickett, of Yuma, Arizona. In addition to her giving her heart and soul to her family, Frances took great pride and put countless hours into her flower gardens, shrubs and trees. She never turned away an orphaned plant, shrub or stray animal. The family wishes to thank the staff of The Community Hospice for their help in caring for Frances during the past, most difficult, months. Funeral arrangements are private to the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to see donations made in her name to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208, St. Margaret's Center of Albany, 27 Hackett Blvd. Albany, NY 12208 or similar organizations that support families who have members with long term severe illness. www.glenvillefuneralhome.com
.