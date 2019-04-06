Frances Barringer, age 94, died peacefully on April 3, 2019 at Glendale Nursing Home in Glenville, NY. She was born on March 16, 1925 in Newburg, NY and was the daughter of the late Rocco and Mabel (VanKeuren) Monteleone. Frances grew up in Ulster County, NY. She married her childhood sweetheart in 1943. They relocated to upstate New York, Schenectady County were her husband became employed at the General Electric Company. They raised their family in the Scotia Glenville community. She enjoyed the many family vacations camping at Wellesley Island, NY. She was a full-time homemaker, enjoyed sewing and making clothes for her growing children. She was an avid knitter and also crocheted. She was an accomplished seamstress and later in life worked at various Bridal shops specializing in wedding gowns. She enjoyed travelling and visiting her sisters and families in California, Colorado and Washington State. She visited all the US States except for Hawaii. She loved ballroom and square dancing. She enjoyed the movies, actresses and actors of the 30s, 40s, 50s era. She was a member of the Scotia Glenville Senior center and enjoyed bingo and the casino. She attended many social events, and evenings dancing at the old Annie Schaffer Bldg. in Schenectady, NY. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard C. Barringer; loving mother of Richard M. (Vickie) Barringer, Town of Glen, NY, Francie (the late Daniel) Shepard of Burnt Hills, NY, Lynda (Charles) Browne of Town of Florida, NY, and Laurie Barringer of Salem, NY; cherished grandmother of Cynthia (Paul) M. Perez of Ballston Spa, NY, Amy Lynne Santabarbara of Rotterdam, NY, Audrey Anne Paige of Cambridge, NY, Debbie Teta of Schenectady NY, and Julie Micheli, Garry A. Micheli and Emily Whalen all of Salem, NY. Eleven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren also survive her; sister of Camilla Monteleone, Tennessee. She was predeceased by siblings Genevieve Washburn, Rosemary Miller and Joseph Monteleone. Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY 12019. All are invited to attend calling hours prior to the funeral on Monday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation, 4 Pine West Plaza, suite 405, Albany, NY 12205 and The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Mrs. Barringer's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary