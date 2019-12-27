|
Frances Claudia "Tess" Woods (nee Cordwell) died of natural causes at the age of 92 on Saturday, December 21, 2019, among friends and family at her home in Annapolis, MD. A lover and celebrator of life, Frances was inspirational in how she found the treasure in the mundane, giving an enthusiastic "wow-di-dow" or "look at that!" to anything from the striations in a collected rock to a loved one's artwork to a thrifty find. She was a multitalented maker, knitting sweaters for her son's high school soccer team, hand sewing beautiful stockings or quilts for every member of her large family, cultivating riotous organic gardens, and was even delivering seedling tomatoes and homemade fruitcakes to her friends up until shortly before her death. She discovered a gift for painting later in life, and her expressive watercolor landscapes and still lifes adorn the homes of her family and friends. A sparkling raconteur with a clever wit and generous laugh, she was the life of every gathering. Not only was she talented, she was a born nurturer devoted to service, regularly nursing sick friends and family, pet sitting, hosting international students at her family's home, volunteering at her parish community kitchen, lending an expert hand to new parents, and generally striving to embody the prayer of St Francis. Much loved and deeply missed, Frances is survived by her brother Ed, eight children, 15 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and nephews and nieces. A memorial Mass will be held at St. John Neumann Church, N. Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 30. A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends on December 29. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any local food bank.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019