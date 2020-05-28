Frances Cognetta Lawson of Glenville passed away on May 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the home of her daughter. Fran was the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Carl Richards of Cohoes. Born on September 23, 1932 in Cohoes, NY she graduated from Cohoes High in 1950. Fran was employed in the 70's for Frank Murken Inc as a secretary and later for Gilles Chapados and John A. Collins in the early 90's. She loved dancing, singing, cooking, baking and decorating. Above all she cherished her family. Fran was the beloved wife to the late Phil Lawson and mother to her cherished daughters Robin L. (Peter) Glindmyer of Ballston Spa and Christina M. (the late Larry) Feldman of Rexford, NY and their loving half-sister Patricia Wood. Her adored grandson, Christopher Glindmyer, great grandson Julian Michael Glindmyer, stepdaughter Helen Lawson (Ray Vacca) of Schenectady and stepson Adam Lawson of Syracuse, NY. She was also the sister of Viola (the late Harry) Halayko, the late Sylvia (Paul) Attanasio and the late John (Linda) Richards. Fran is also survived by her step grandchildren Ryan and Michael (Jen) Glindmyer along with many extended family members. Due to Covid- 19 funeral services for Fran will be private for immediate family on Saturday May 30, 2020. She will be laid to rest beside her late husband Phil at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Fran's family would like to thank Debbie, Lena, Melvin, Fr. Jerry Gingras and the Community Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Fran. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road Glenville, NY 12302. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneral home.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 28, 2020.