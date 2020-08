Frances E. Allen, of Croton-On-Hudson, NY, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, her 88th birthday, after a long courageous battle with Alzihmers at Kingsway Nursing Home. Her family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Kingsway for their compassion and care for "Franny" during her stay. In leu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to www.jogyourmemory5k.org . Full obituary at www.hamiltonfuneralhome.com