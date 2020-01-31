|
|
Frances E. (Cisek) Zarzycki, 103, of Schenectady, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at The Teresian House. Born in Amsterdam, NY on January 16, 1917, Frances was a daughter of the late Joseph and Bronislawa Cisek. She was raised and educated in Amsterdam, graduating from Amsterdam High School. On October 30, 1937, Frances married Casimir Zigmund Zarzycki and they made their home in Schenectady. She and her husband were communicants of St. Paul the Apostle Church. Frances was employed by several local retailers, retiring as supervisor from W.T. Grants in Albany. On April 6, 1988, Frances was predeceased by her husband. In addition to her husband and parents, Frances was predeceased by several siblings, John, Robert and Walter Cisek, Helen Wojna, Sadie Rockitowski, Sophie Galka and Pauline Cisek. Survivors include her children, Beverly (the late Harry) Murphy of Chincilla, PA, Thomas (Marjorie) Zarzycki of Rotterdam and David (Patricia) Zarzycki of Glenville; six grandchildren, Michael Murphy, Regina (Ronald) Pollock, Christine Birney Murphy, Ronald (Jill Woodruff) Zarzycki, Thomas C. Zarzycki and Kelly; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 9am at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2777 Albany St. Schenectady. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To express condolences and for more information, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020