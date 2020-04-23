|
|
Frances Fish Steadwell, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 at the age of 99. She was predeceased by John H Steadwell in 1999, her husband of 52 years. She is survived by her children: Christine Hill of Scotia, John D. Steadwell of Jersey City, NJ, and James (Cindy) Steadwell of Scotia; her grandchildren; Jennifer (Joseph) Corbett, Johnathan (Regina) Hill, Morgan Steadwell, Benjamin Steadwell, and Katie (Joshua) Rueger and five great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews. Born In Cortland, NY on December 12, 1920, Frances was the daughter of Gilbert S. and Mary A (Kinney) Fish. She was predeceased by her siblings Edwin (Stub), Deane, Elizabeth and Samuel. She graduated from Cortland High School and went on to receive her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from SUNY Cortland. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Cortland. Frances moved to Scotia NY and she began her teaching career at Lincoln Elementary School, where she taught Kindergarten and First Grade for over 30 years. She married John Steadwellon April 7, 1947 (4/7/47) and has lived in Scotia ever since. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Scotia for over 70 years. Frances and John enjoyed traveling, and spending time with family and friends at their Galway Lake camp for many years. She was a member of the Rubacks Grove Campers Association, Schenectady Bird Club and Empire State Capital VolkssportsWalking Club. She found old and new friends at the Scotia-Glenville Senior Center where she participated in exercise classes, book club and various trips. There will be a private ceremony and burial for the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to St Joseph's Church 45 MacArthur Drive, Scotia, NY 12302. Arrangements are entrusted to The White Funeral Home, Scotia and for online condolences, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020