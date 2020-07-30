1/
Frances Green Fatato
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Green Fatato, 101, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Legends Oaks Rehabilitation Center in Houston. She was born in Schenectady, on September 1, 1918, the daughter of Helena and Nicholas Green. Frances resided most of her life in Schenectady in the Stockade area, moving to Houston Texas with her family in 1998. She worked for over 25 years for the Woolworth Co at the State Street store and at the Shoperama store, she had also worked for the Stewart's Paint store in Schenectady. Mrs. Fatato leaves behind her son David (Lauren) Fatato; grandchildren, Deborah Wilkins, Gary Fatato and Richard Okonsky; great-grandchildren, Andrew Fatato, Amanda and Nicole Broughton and Erin and Owen Okonsky and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Fatato and her brother, and sister, Donald Lobb and Margaret DeSarbo. Funeral service Wednesday morning 10 a.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Calling hours, Tuesday evening 6 to 8 at the funeral home. Interment Park View Cemetery, Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved