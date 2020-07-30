Frances Green Fatato, 101, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Legends Oaks Rehabilitation Center in Houston. She was born in Schenectady, on September 1, 1918, the daughter of Helena and Nicholas Green. Frances resided most of her life in Schenectady in the Stockade area, moving to Houston Texas with her family in 1998. She worked for over 25 years for the Woolworth Co at the State Street store and at the Shoperama store, she had also worked for the Stewart's Paint store in Schenectady. Mrs. Fatato leaves behind her son David (Lauren) Fatato; grandchildren, Deborah Wilkins, Gary Fatato and Richard Okonsky; great-grandchildren, Andrew Fatato, Amanda and Nicole Broughton and Erin and Owen Okonsky and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Fatato and her brother, and sister, Donald Lobb and Margaret DeSarbo. Funeral service Wednesday morning 10 a.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Calling hours, Tuesday evening 6 to 8 at the funeral home. Interment Park View Cemetery, Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com
.