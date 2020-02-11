The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Frances L. Seaman

Frances L. Seaman Obituary
Frances L. Seaman, 77, died Friday, February 7, 2020, at home. Fran was born in Schenectady the daughter of Ronald and Amneris Penta. She was a graduate of Linton High School and the College of St. Rose. She taught as an elementary teacher for the City of Schenectady Public Schools for many years before retiring in 2001. Her favorite pastimes included talking and spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed listening to her favorite music, especially Barry Manilow and attending many of his concerts. She is survived by the love of her life, James Seaman, they married on August 8, 1964. She is also survived by their son, Timothy (Lisa) Seaman and their two sons, Nicholas and Matthew. Per Fran's request, the funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020
