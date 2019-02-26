Home

New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Frances L. Taylor, 83, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Ellis Residential and Rehabilitation Center. Born on December 16, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Margaret (Connor) and Francis Kenneth Taylor. Fran was a graduate of the College of St. Rose and Russell Sage. She retired from her position as a writer for the Schenectady Gazette in 1986. Fran also held a real estate license and was a member of the national board of realtors. She is survived by a granddaughter, Olivia Farrell; nieces, Susan (William) O'Neill, Donna (William) Relyea; nephews, Kenneth (Susan) Plaske and Michael (Shelly) Plaske; many great nieces and nephews; and special friends, Rick and Helen Rowley. She was predeceased by her son, David T. Farrell. The family wishes to thank the staff of Ellis Residential and Rehabilitation Center, Edison Unit, for their kind and compassionate care. Family and friends of Fran are gathering at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, with burial following at Most Holy Redeemer, Niskayuna. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019
