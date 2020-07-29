1/
Frances M. "Fran" Cappuccitti
Frances "Fran" M. Cappuccitti of Missouri and Schenectady, age 82, passed away peacefully in Missouri on July 17th 2020. Fran was the daughter of the late Louis and Concetta Cappuccitti, she was born in Schenectady New York. Fran worked for over 30 years at the Department of Education. She was predeceased by her parents Louis & Concetta Cappuccitti, her son Daniel Cohen, her brother Dominick Cappuccitti. She is survived by a daughter Laura Cohen (Missouri), a son David (Linda) Cohen (Washington), a daughter Paula (Kevin) St-Pierre (Massachusetts). Her sister Regina (James) Krakat, sister-in-law Gloria Cappuccitti. Her beloved grandchildren Daniel, Rachel, Sarah, Danielle, Ben & Michael, and beloved grand-dog Roxie. Many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral arrangements and services will be made at a later date.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 29, 2020.
