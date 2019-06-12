Frances M. Zaikis "Fran," age 69, of Schenectady, NY, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at her home with her loving soul mate, Mike Hassfurter, by her side. She had a short, but intense battle with colon cancer. Originally from Troy, NY and a graduate from Catholic Central High School, she went on to graduate from BOCES Manpower School of Practical Nursing. Fran spent her life caring for others as an LPN. She spent the majority of her career at Mount Loretto Nursing Home in Amsterdam, NY. Prior to this, she worked in private nursing, caring for the elderly in their homes. She always made sure her residents and patients were cared for with respect and treated with dignity. She was a great advocate for them. Fran will always be remembered as the life of the party. Her laugh was the loudest in the room. She had an intense love for camping and spent many years at Pop's Lake Campground in Galway on a seasonal basis. She loved country music and was happiest sitting by a campfire, enjoying the peace and quiet of her surroundings. Fran was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Marion Matwa; as well as her brother, James Matwa. She is survived by her soulmate of many years, Mike Hassfurter; two children, Michael Zaikis of Pembroke, NY and Christine (Mark) Ehrensberger of Amherst, NY and her sister, Margaret (John) Rajczewski. Fran was a devoted Nana to her two grandchildren, Amelia and Garrett Ehrensberger, who brought her so much joy. She always lit up whenever she spoke of them. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Corpus Christi Church, 2001 U.S. 9, Round Lake, NY on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow Mass at East Line Union Cemetery, located at the corner of Round Lake road and East Line road in the southwest corner of Malta, New York. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary