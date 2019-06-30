Home

New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Frances Unverhau
Frances P. Unverhau

Frances P. Unverhau Obituary
Frances P. Unverhau , 93, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at The Teresian House with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Josephine Hesner. Frances was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, Curt Unverhau; her daughter, Carol Sand and grandson, Todd Sand. Frances was a communicant of St. Bernadette's Church in Berne. She worked with her husband on their Dairy Farm and was also a Bus Driver for the Berne, Knox, Westerlo School District. Frances was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and most recently a great-great grandmother. She cherished her marriage and family. She was always happy cooking meals to share with family, doting on her grandchildren, playing cards with friends and family and traveling with her husband and especially enjoyed their trips to Maine. Frances enjoyed many summers at her camp in Tupper Lake. She leaves behind many fond memories for her family to cherish. She is survived by her daughter, Janice Miller (Kenneth), Helen Herchenroder (Chuck); grandchildren, Michael Sand (Debbie), Dana Jennings (Matthew); great-grandchildren, Christopher, Alex and Matthew Sand, Eric Sand, Curt and Wyatt Jennings, a great-great grandson, Grayson Todd Sand, brother-in-law, Walter Unverhau (Norma) and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals , 343 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery where Frances will be laid to rest with her husband Curt. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 30, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
