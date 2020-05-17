Frances (Rickard) Putnam, 89, passed away on May 12, 2020 at her home outside of Cobleskill. Fran was born December 4, 1930 in the Lawyersville area to Floyd and Vera (Hallenbeck) Rickard. She married Victor B. Putnam in 1950 and together they raised four children – Victor E. Putnam, Stephen Putnam, Andre' Putnam and Penny Young, who all survive her. Victor predeceased Fran in 2004. She was a lifelong Schoharie County resident and enjoyed nothing more than working on the farm and taking care of her family. She worked part-time at Cobleskill Healthcare Clinic for many years, retiring in 1991 to take care of her grandchildren. Fran was an active member of the Lawyersville Reformed Church for many, many years. She was also the treasurer of the Beards Hollow Society for 30 plus years, taking part in many cleaning bees and decorating the pulpit every Sunday in August with flowers in her treasured blue vase. In addition to her children, Fran is survived by six grandchildren: Benjamin Putnam, Nathan Putnam, Tyler Young, Kyla Young, Rowan Foote and Brayden Foote and two great-granddaughters. Honoring Fran's request, a private graveside service will be held at the Cobleskill Rural Cemetery later this summer. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Beards Hollow Society, c/o Scott Barton, PO Box 32, Cobleskill, NY 12043 or Helios Care (formerly Catskill Area Hospice), 297 River St. Service Rd., Suite 1, Oneonta, NY 13820. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm Street, Cobleskill, NY 12043. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 17, 2020.