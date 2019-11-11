|
Mrs. Frances R. Lefko, 93 of Champlain Ave, Riverside, died Thursdday morning, Nov 7th, at Ellis Residential Center, Schenectady, after an extended illness. Born Nov 6th, 1926, daughter of the late Francis and Josephine Crouse Petronis, Fran's husband Vincent W. Lefko died March, 16, 1992. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing the piano, caring and nursing back to health any and all animals. She was a lifetime member of the Henry F. Lefko American Legion Post 1644 Auxiliary, and a communicant of All Saints on the Hudson Church. Survivors include her three children: Vincent Lefko and wife Michele Cappelletti of Glenville, Debra and husband Gerald Lauer of Niskayuna and David Lefko of Mechanicville. Three grandchildren: Mariesa and Lee Katirai, Jeannine and Christopher Stewart and Maxwell Lauer, along with great grandchildren Audrey and Adalynn Stewart and Torin and Xander Katirai. Also a sister Sr. Suzanne Petronis, CSJ of Latham and brother-in-law Robert Meyer of Mechanicville. In addition to her parents and husband, predeceased by her sister Cecilia Meyer and brother Mick Crouse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 North Main St, with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. There will be no formal calling hours. In lieu of flowers, remembrences may be made to either Mohawk-Hudson Humane Society or , in memory of Frances R. Lefko. To leave condolences and directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019