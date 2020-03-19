|
Frances R. Rabbe, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Ellis Center at the age of 94. Frances was born, December 10, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Frank and Rose Guldenfels Cramer. She graduated from Washington Irving High School in Brooklyn, NY. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter H. Rabbe. They married in 1945 and moved to Schenectady in 1946 to raise their family. Frances was an accomplished seamstress and loved to teach sewing in her community. She was a member of the Carman United Methodist Church and the Rotterdam Elks. She also loved to play golf and spend time at Lake George. Frances will be sadly missed by her son Mark Rabbe, daughter -in-law Kathleen Rabbe, grandchildren Greg Rabbe and Sara Lyn Felice, her sister Janet Harrison and several nieces and nephews and a large community of friends. She was predeceased by her husband Walter H. Rabbe, sons Gregg and Glenn Rabbe abd her sister Olla McElhinney. Her family is deeply grateful to the nurses and staff at the Ellis Center for the care, kindness and compassion given to Frances during her stay. A private memorial service will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carman United Methodist Church 2350 Hamburg Street Schenectady, N Y 12303. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St. Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020