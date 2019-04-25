Frances Theresa Eastman, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Fran was the daughter of the late Wesley and Mary Cembalski. Fran was the devoted wife of over 15 years to the late Paul W. Eastman. She was a dedicated Math teacher in Henderson, New York and at Draper School in Rotterdam, won the RPI Medal, attended RPI, and Albany College for Teachers (now SUNY Albany) and SUNY Oswego. Fran was a member and a communicant of St. Paul the Apostle Church. She enjoyed being up at her house on Lake Ontario with her family, having coffee with the neighbors, swimming and long walks on the beach. She loved spending time with her family. Fran is survived by her children, Mark (Debra) Eastman, Kurt Eastman, Kevin Eastman, Lisa Williams and Alma (Matt) Eastman. She is the adored grandmother of 10, five great-grandchildren, two brothers, two sisters and many nieces, nephews and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2733 Albany Street, Schenectady, New York 12304. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or to the Covenant House at www.covenanthouse.org. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary