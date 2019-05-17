Francesca (Mastroianni) Corcione, 64, of Colonie passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, surrounded by her family after a long battle with breast cancer. Born in Pianopoli, Italy, she moved to Schenectady when she was 13. In June of 1976, she married belated Sabato Corcione. Francesca was also known as Fran Franca or Franny. She worked as a hairdresser for over forty years and worked at Forest Park as a Teacher's Aid. She enjoyed making people look good and feel good. She was a member of the Italian Benevolent Society in Albany where she played Bocci, the Rosary Society at Christ Our Light Church and the Senior's Club. Francesca loved being around her family and friends. She was the life of the party and made everyone feel included. Our Mom is our hero, our warrior. She was predeceased by her husband, Sabato Corcione and two brothers. Francesca is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Tarullo (Chris) and Gina Smith (Tom); granddaughters, Marissa and Sarah Tarullo and grandson, Jacob Smith; four sisters and three brothers; two sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, May 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20 at Christ Our Light Church, 1 Maria Drive, Loudonville. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.newcomeralbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 17, 2019