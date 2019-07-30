Home

McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clement’s Church
231 Lake Avenue
Saratoga Springs, NY
Entombment
Following Services
St. Mary’s Cemetery
Francesco A. Cichello. 85 passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Survived by his wife Diana Troiano Cichello, his daughter Francesca Cichello and her husband Adam Daily, his grandson Roman Daily. Family and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Funeral mass 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Clement's Church, 231 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published on Wednesday. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 30, 2019
