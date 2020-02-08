|
|
Francis C. Dennis, Jr. passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 after a brief illness. Frank was born in Colonie, NY on October 26, 1927 to Francis C Dennis, Sr. and Minnie Shufelt. Frank was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Godlewski. He is survived by his son, John Dennis and wife Linda, granddaughters, Tammie Dennis (James McDaniel), Heidi Dennis-Maloney (Sean), Jodi Dennis and Karen Bean (Brad) and four great-grandchildren, Alexzandra McDaniel, Lyndsay Doptis, and John and Emma Bean. The family wishes to thank Dr. Mina Sun for her help and care during Frank's life and the compassionate care from the Schenectady Community Hospice staff during his final days. At the request of the family there will be no calling hours and services will be private. Donations in Frank's memory may be made to Schenectady Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020