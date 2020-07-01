Francis D. ("Dick") Lordi of Rexford, NY passed away on June 25, 2020 following a brief illness. Dick was born in Mt. Vernon, NY on January 3, 1927, the son of the late Alfonso A. Lordi and Frances E. Lordi, and grew up in New Rochelle, NY, New York City and Wilton, CT. During World War II, Dick joined the US Army Air Corp where he served as a B-29 airplane and engine mechanic. He was a graduate of Columbia University, receiving a BA in Mathematics and Chemistry as well as BS in Metallurgical Engineering. He was a member of Tau Beta Pi Honorary Engineering fraternity and Delta Phi fraternity. Following graduation, Dick joined the General Electric Company in Schenectady, NY and spent two years in the Advanced Process Technology Program. He then joined the GE Foundry Department where he worked on the development of the lost wax investment casting process. He subsequently held engineering management positions at the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory, the Large Steam Turbine Materials and Processes Laboratory and the Gas Turbine Division. He was a fellow of the American Society of Metals and held a NY State Professional Engineering License. Dick retired from GE in 1986 and established a consulting practice, specializing in metal failure analysis in which he was a world-class expert. Dick was predeceased by his first wife Margaret ("Peg") Lauder Lordi in 1995 and by his three brothers Charles E. Lordi, Alfonso A. ("Tony") Lordi, and Gerardo A. ("Gerry") Lordi. He is survived by his second wife Janine McKeone Lordi, his daughter Angela Lordi of Boston, MA, his daughter Deborah Silverman and her husband Marc Silverman of Pittsburgh, PA, his five grandchildren, Nicholas Lordi, Christina Lordi, Raymond Lordi, Andrew Silverman, and Aurora Schubert, his great grandson Anthony Schubert, as well as his step-son Kurt McKeone and his wife Beth McKeone of Glenville, NY and their children, Cory McKeone, Tim McKeone, and Katelyn McKeone. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11 at 11 a.m. at the Woestina Reformed Church, 1397 Main St, Rotterdam Junction, and a memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Woestina Reformed Church or Alzheimer's Foundation of America.



