Francis J. "Frank" Cerone
1952 - 2020
Francis J. "Frank" Cerone, age 68, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 2, 1952 in Albany, NY to the late Vito and Gladys (Dillenbeck) Cerone. Following his graduation from Colonie High School, Frank joined the United States Marine Corps. After his return from the military, Frank held various jobs, working in produce, driving trucks and most recently enjoying retirement with his family. Frank was an all-American man. He loved his country, he loved sports, and he adored his family. Whether he was rooting for the Chicago Bulls or Pittsburgh Steelers, there was always a sports game on the television. During his free time, he enjoyed golfing with friends. He also shared his love of baseball with his family, having coached his son's little league team in Burnt Hills, and attending his grandchildren's softball games. Frank is survived by his loving children Hilary (Rich Wescott) Cerone, Katie (George) Riley, and Nicholas (Carley) Cerone; dear grandchildren Kaydence, Skye, Hailee and Kynsleigh and his former wife Julie Cerone. Frank will also be missed by many extended family members and friends. Along with his parents, Frank was predeceased by his sisters Madeline Orlando and Donna Williams. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Please note, masks, social distancing, and occupancy limits will be followed. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Frank's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
