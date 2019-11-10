|
|
Francis J. Wade, Sr., 76, of Malta, formerly of Schenectady, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital. Born in Schenectady on December 8, 1942, Francis was raised in Schenectady where he was employed by Price Chopper and later Union College. In 1961 he enlisted in the US Army and served through until 1962 receiving an honorable discharge. Survivors include his son, Francis J. "Frank" Wade, Jr. and his wife, Terri; his grandchildren, Nicole (Duilio) Viscusi, Sean (Jennifer) Wade, Dasia (Marc) LaRusso, and Michael Oliveri; his great-grandchildren, Duilio Francis, Ella, Georgia, Gianna and Marc. Francis is also survived by his brother, Thomas Wade and his cousin, Charmain (Ken) Fish, whom he was very close to. Francis was predeceased by his wife, Dorothea Wade; his grandparents, William and Mabel Lyons; and his brothers, Edward and Richard Wade. Many thanks to caregivers and friends Margaret Hebert, Isabella Downing and Barbara Coville. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, November 15th at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Park View Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Saratoga Hospital Foundation, Memo: Hospice, 211 Church Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019