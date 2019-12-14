|
Francis L. "Larry" DuPont, 99, passed gently into the evening on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was born and raised in Gouverneur, NY, the son of Elmer and Gertrude (Easton) DuPont. He served in the Army Air Corp from 1938-1945 and accrued numerous bombing missions during World War II as a Mitchell B-25 radio gunner. Upon his discharge he started a long career at General Electric in Schenectady where the receptionist took a liking to him and their marriage of close to 70 years began. A St. James choir boy enjoyed singing and in later years performed at numerous venues over the years. He was a quality baritone vocalist who made our country home of youth a musical wonderland. Larry took a keen interest in the various projects of his three sons and was always there to lend a hand as well as his wisdom. He supported their musical and sports endeavors, whether it be Pop Warner football or Little League baseball. He was predeceased by his beloved wife and co-pilot of 70 years, Emma (Jennings) DuPont, and his brothers Edwin and Charles. Larry is survived by his sons Stephen DuPont (Karen) of St. Petersburg, FL; Jack DuPont (Elizabeth) of Franklinton, NY and Christopher DuPont (Sylvia) of Saratoga Springs; and his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We are forever grateful to be his sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. Larry was a wonderful friend, father and husband who truly cared for others. A private family service will be held. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019