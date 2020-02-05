|
|
Francis (Zip) O'Connor died January 31, 2020. Bom in Schenectady, Frank was a lifelong Schenectady area resident. He graduated from St. Columba's High School in 1946 and earned a BA in history from Siena College in 1953 and obtained teacher certification from the NYS Teacher's College at Albany. He was a teacher for 28 years and served as chairman of the social studies department at Draper High School in Rotterdam, retiring in 1986. He taught English, art, business law and social studies while at Draper. Frank served in the US Army in the post WW II occupation, stationed in Germany. In 1978 he was elected Councilman in the Town of Rotterdam and served for two terms. In 1986 he was appointed deputy supervisor in Rotterdam and continued in that capacity for eleven years. He was a communicant of St. Gabriel's Church in Rotterdam for over 40 years and is now a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church. He was a noble degree member of Knights of St. John Commandery #100 and a past member of Rotterdam Elks No. 2157. Frank served on the initial stages of the Mabee Farm Committee restoration. Frank was an avid golfer who enjoyed playing rounds of golf weekly with his wife. His membership included the He-She and Jack McGuiness golf leagues. Frank was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Anna Finn O'Connor, brothers John, William and Edward O'Connor, sisters Constance Ward, Aileen McGarry, Mary John, Dolores Connelly and Carmel O'Connor. Survivors include his wife, Kathleen Whalen O'Connor, whom he married in 1965; a son, Daniel (Christina Coughlin) O'Connor of Schenectady, two daughters, Lynne (Jeffrey) Older and Patricia (David) Mahar both of Rotterdam and his twin, Helen Summers of Rotterdam. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Nicolas, Molly, Kaylie, Ryan and Teghan Older, Lauren, Brian and Erin Mahar and Katherine, Emily and Thomas O'Connor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Friday, February 7 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. Calling hours will be Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Dunnsville Road, Rotterdam. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Friedreich's Ataxia Foundation, 2600 Fembrook Lane, Suite 119, Minneapolis, MN 55447 or to the Joan Nicole Prince Home, 22 Glenview Dr., Scotia NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020