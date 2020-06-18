Francis "Frank" Piliere, 94, of Clifton Park, NY, died of natural causes on Monday, June 15th, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Manhattan on Sept. 4, 1925 and was the son of the late Daniel and Josephine Marianna Piliere. Frank was a graduate of Curtis High School on Staten Island. He entered the reserves in 1943 and was a graduate of the Maritime Academy, Class of 1945. He also attended Wagner College and Union College, where he received his bachelor's in Marine Science. Frank became a Lt. Commander and entered active duty from 1950-1957 with the United States Navy. He remained active with the reserves for most of the 1960's. He was a nuclear engineer for Knolls Atomic Power Lab (KAPL) in Niskayuna, NY and he was proud to be a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. He is remembered fondly by his family for his love of life and his charming banter. He is the beloved husband of Barbara Piliere and the late Laurene Piliere; devoted father of Mark (Louise) Miller of Midland, GA, Laurie Ann (John) Grego of Clifton Park, NY, Frank (Margie) Piliere of Bordentown, NJ and Beverly (Ron) Bartels of Santa Rosa, CA; brother of the late Matthew and Daniel Piliere; cherished grandfather of Alexandria Miller, Laurene Burton and Jamie Burton. As the patriarch of a large family, Frank also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park with Fr. Patrick Butler, Pastor celebrating the Mass of Christian Burial. A calling hour will precede the Mass from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday in the Church. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and following the guidelines, the calling hour and mass will be with social distancing and the wearing of facial masks. Interment will be in Jonesville Cemetery in Clifton Park, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Class of 1945 Regimental Scholarship Fund, Maine Maritime Academy Attn: Development Office, 1 Pleasant Street Castine, ME 04420. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 18, 2020.