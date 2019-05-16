Francis R. "Frank" Lynch, 92, of Delanson, passed peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Frank was born in Hartford, CT and graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor's degree in Engineering. He served in the Army from 1943-1946 and in the Army Reserves with the Army Corps of Engineers later. He was employed as an Electrical Engineer with General Electric Aerospace Division in Utica for 37 years retiring in 1987. He worked as a building inspector for the towns of Whitestown, Duanesburg and the City of Amsterdam. Frank was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Delanson and St. Paul's Church in Whitesboro. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Whitestown Post 1113 where he served as Post Commander from 1976-1977 and Oneida County Commander in 1985. He also volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America for many years. Frank was predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Janet Howe Lynch, who died in 2017; his parents, John V. Lynch Sr and Irene Shannon Lynch; brothers, John V. Lynch Jr, Paul Lynch and Richard Lynch and his sister, Joan Merrick. He is survived by his loving children, Richard (Melody) Lynch, Deborah Cox, Donna (Bob) Vincent and David Lynch; his sister, Mary Michaud; grandchildren, Michael (Rebecca) Vincent, Kevin (Christine) Vincent, Timely (Samantha) Cox, Julia Cox, Sophie (Brian) Watkins, Joseph (Debbie) Clark, and Curtis (Jennifer) Clark and great-grandchildren, Isobel Vincent, Savannah Clark, Ireland (John) Fries, Duncan Clark and Brandon (Kelly) Plitzko; great-great-grandson, Blake Plitzko. Many nieces and nephews are also left behind. Frank also leaves his wonderful aide, Darlene Smith, who cared for him and Janet these past years. A Graveside service will be held at a later date at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. Memorial donations may be made in Frank's memory to Community Hospice 445 New Karner Rd. Albany NY 12205 or to the Duanesburg Vol. Ambulance, 130 Cole Rd., Delanson, NY 12053. Condolences and memories may be shared at whitevanburenfh.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 16, 2019