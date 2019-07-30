|
Francis Raucci, of Schenectady, passed quietly at his home with his loving family at his bedside, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Francis was born in Schenectady, the son of the late Nicola and Carmella Pigliavento Raucci. He was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. Francis retired as a Chief Petty Officer from the US Navy in 1983 with 40 years combined active and reserve duty. He was also employed by the General Electric Co as a Machine Repairman and Boiler Operator at the R & D Center in Niskayuna. Francis was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church in Schenectady. In addition to his parents, Francis was also predeceased by his wife, Helen Raucci, who died in 2005. He is survived by his devoted son, Nick (Tammy) Raucci of Rotterdam and two grandsons, James (Jessica Dupuis) Raucci and Brendan Raucci. He is also survived by his favorite brother-in-law, Butch Kopec and his favorite aunt, Irene as well as many other aunts, uncles and cousins and his longtime friend, Martha. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin on Friday, 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home, followed at 9:30 by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. Burial, with military honors, will be at St. John's Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, 12208 or to Angelina's Home Care, 142 Horizon Blvd., Schenectady, NY 12306.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 30, 2019