|
|
Francis (Frank) Thomas Bosher, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on January 22 following a long illness. Frank was born on June 29, 1933 to Frances M (Banaczak) Bosher & Frank T Bosher Sr. Frank grew up in Scotia NY and graduated from Scotia High School in 1951. He was still active with his class, attending monthly get togethers and the yearly reunion. He graduated from the Alco Apprentice course as an Electrical Designer Draftsman. On September 7, 1957, Frank married the love of his life, Frances A. Buechler. They settled in Burnt Hills and raised seven children. Frank was self-employed and worked in many local businesses in Upstate NY such as Espy Manufacturing in Saratoga Springs, General Electric in Schenectady and Waterford, IBM Fishkill, Atlantic Cement in Selkirk, & Albany Design. Music was always his avocation. Frank studied piano and organ as a young boy at Schenectady Conservatory under the direction of Dr. Elmer Tidmarsh and Helen Henshaw. He was a member of the Northeast Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. He played at many churches in the Capital District, including Sacred Heart Church in Schenectady and was the first organist and choir director of the Immaculate Conception church in Glenville, NY. He retired in 2017 as the organist of the First Presbyterian Church of Ballston Spa after 29 years. With his family Frank enjoyed camping & sailing at Northampton Beach at Sacandaga Reservoir. They had a succession of sailboats, two of which were named Frantastic. At Sacandaga he met fellow sailors, some from the German American Club at Troy, NY. They invited him to join in the Mannerchor/Damenchor and sing with them. He eventually became the musical director there. Frank also led the Kingston NY Mannechor/Damenchor and attended many Sangerfests of New York State. Frank was a member of the Mohawk Hudson Theatre Organist Society. He participated in concerts at Proctors Theater and was instrumental in the refurbishment of the Wurlitzer Organ "Goldie". He performed in the Schenectady Light Opera Company and was a member of the Catholic Young Adult League where he met his future wife, Frances. Some of Frank's other interests were photography, bridge, golf and bowling. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, a love he passed on to his sons. He was involved with Boy Scouting with his sons and worked diligently on the Pinewood Derby. He enjoyed traveling, visiting his children and taking various trips to see the world, such as a cruise to Alaska and a Tour of Germany and Austria with the Troy Germania Hall Club. Frank led a very fulfilled life and will be sorely missed by his friends and family. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Frances; his seven children, Mary Anne Bosher of Durham, NC, Karen Terbush (Bruce) of Ballston Spa, NY, Nancy Taylor (Worthen) of Newbury, MA, Barbara Serridge (Kevin) of Washington, NJ, Joseph Bosher of Virginia Beach, VA, James Bosher of Virginia Beach, VA and Jennifer Bosher of Saratoga Springs, NY; and his seven grandchildren, Brian Terbush of Tacoma, WA, Kevin Terbush of Ballston Spa, NY, Zachary Taylor of Newbury, MA, Benjamin Taylor of Newbury, MA, Elizabeth Serridge of Allentown, PA, Christina Serridge of Washington, NJ and Austin Bosher of Virginia Beach, VA; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He dearly loved his family and was very proud of his children & grand children and their accomplishments. Frank was predeceased by his parents, his brother, John and Sister, Ann (Mustico) Bosher. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Frank's family today, Friday, January 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd., Scotia, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Glenville at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 25. Frank's family would like to express extreme gratitude to his care team from Community Hospice of Saratoga especially Nicole, Steve, Colleen, Lisa and Jack; the Eddy Alzheimer's Services from the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Glenville especially Sandy, Rachel and Gloria; and Autumn from Home Helpers. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations to Community Hospice of Saratoga Springs, the of Albany, Immaculate Conception Church of Glenville or the First Presbyterian Church of Ballston Spa. Online condolences, glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020