Francis V. Madigan, Jr., of Waterford, New York, passed away quietly on August, 22, 2020. Frank was born in the Bronx, the eldest son of Francis V. and Virginia (Lynch) Madigan, on February 11, 1936. He was 84 years old. He graduated from Fordham University, and earned a Masters degree at Columbia University and a Doctorate from New York University. His career spanned forty years at Siena College. He served as Assistant Dean for the Arts Division from 1969-1971, and as the Dean of the Arts Division from 1971-1977. He was Chairman of the English Department from 1987-1989. He retired as a full Professor and was granted Emeritus status in 2001. Frank was the co-director of a symposium on Mark Twain in 1985. He was largely responsible for developing a set of courses in American Literature at Siena, and continued to create courses studying the American Canon. He created an Honors Seminar on the Harlem Renaissance, for which he took his students to the Shomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. Frank enjoyed gardening. He had an avid interest in all forms of music, particularly Broadway Musical Theater. He leaves an extensive recording collection. Frank was a loving brother and uncle. He is predeceased by his partner, Jack Dalrymple, and a brother, John Madigan. He is survived by his siblings: Elizabeth (Edward) Freher of Naples, FL, Ioset Madigan, of Rockwall, TX, Peter (Alice) Madigan of Waterville, ME, and Virginia (Salvatore) Minucci, of Staten Island, NY and 13 nieces and nephews. Memorial services for Frank are to be determined due to Covid complexities. Memorial donations may be made to Prof. Frank Madigan Endowed Scholarship, Siena College, 515 Loudon Rd., NY 12211. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com
