Franco "Frank" DiCocco
Franco 'Frank' DiCocco, 67, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born in Fontechiari, province of Frosinone, Italy on July 7, 1953, a son of the late Alessandro and Maria DiCocco. He was educated in Italy and honorably served as a Bersagliere in the Italian Army. As a young man, Frank apprenticed with family members who were master carpenters and masons, developing his ambitious, energetic and steadfast work ethics. Frank immigrated to America in May of 1975. He founded Tri-City Masonry, creating artistic stonework throughout the area for 45 years, including his heartfelt donation of time, constructing the sports tower at Niskayuna High School. The patriarch of the family, Frank worked tirelessly to provide to those he so treasured. He was a kind, generous and humble man who meant so much so man. He is survived by his wife Anna DiCarlo DiCocco, whom he married July 27, 1975; daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Andrea Muscedere; grandchildren; Sophia, Emma and Matteo Muscedere; siblings, Antonio (Clelia) DiCocco, Americo (Nancy) DiCocco, Pia (Giovanni Gizzi) DiCocco and Enzo (Lorena) DiCocco; brother-in-law to Anthony (Jacqueline) DiCarlo, Modesta (Alessandro) Morson and the late Armando DiCarlo; many nieces, nephews and Godchildren. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union St., with Fr. Matthew Frisoni, officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Saturday morning from 9 to 1 p.m.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Calling hours
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
JUL
11
Service
01:00 PM
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
