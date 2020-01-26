Home

New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
Frank A. Harris Obituary
Frank A. Harris, 63, of Schenectady passed away unexpectedly on January 15, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn a son of the late Frank and Sadie Harris. Frank attended local schools and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School. He worked in maintenance in the 1970s for General Electric in Schenectady. He then worked for Schenectady Community College for many years before retiring. Frank played semi pro football for many years with the Metro Maulers. He loved rollerskating , working on cars and helping others. He is survived by 4 brothers, and a sister. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many great nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a celebration of life to immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park in Schenectady.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
