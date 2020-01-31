|
Frank B. Mogavero, 86, of Denise Drive, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Born on March 25, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of Francesco and Miriam Mogavero. He was a graduate of Villanova University with a degree in Economics. Frank began his career with Vertol Aircraft Corporation and then on to General Electric in Missiles and Space and later onto Power Systems in Schenectady. Later, he became an International Salesman for gas and steam turbines travelling the world. At the end of his professional life, he became manager of proposals for turbines. He loved fishing with his grandchildren and hunting with his sons. He belonged to the Guan HO HA Fish and Game Club, sportsman's Club of Clifton Park, and was a member of the GE Elfun Society. He is survived by his wife, Donna Lee; children, Scott, Courtney, William, Carolyn, Faith Ann, and Phillip; grandchildren, William, Jeffrey, Michael, Ashley, Ethan, Ava, and Eli. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 3, at Jones Funeral Home, Inc., 1503 Union Street, Schenectady, NY. Calling hours will be held from 12 noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Safe, Inc. of Schenectady, 1344 Albany Street, Schenectady, NY 12304 or Things of My Very Own, 249 Green Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. Online guestbook at www.jonesfh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020