Frank Beretz passed on to the happy hunting grounds at the age of 98. He valiantly served his country in the United States Marine Corp during WWII (Pacific- Asia Theater); was present at Iwo Jima and a Purple Heart recipient. He was a new home builder his entire career. Turkey hunting was his passion, but he was also a great gardener. In retirement he took up woodcarving and made some pretty amazing creations. Frank was predeceased by his loving wife, Lois (nee Furbeck) Beretz. He is survived by his children, Frank Beretz Jr. (Johnnie Jo), Marlene (Terry) Meron, Brenda (Mike) Storey and Leonard Beretz (Shannon); nine grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Frank was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of Fredendall Funeral Home, Altamont, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frank's memory to Duanesburg Ambulance Corp, 130 Cole Rd, Delanson, NY 12053.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020