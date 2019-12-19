|
|
Our beloved father, Frank David Taylor, age 85, passed away on December 16, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital after a brief illness. He was born June 18, 1934, the youngest son of Waldon and Ida (Ford) Taylor. He was predeceased by his brothers, John and Warren (Bud) and his parents. He is survived by his children, Susan (Michael) Goderie of Galway, NY, Doris Romand of Galway, NY, Ronald (Gina) Taylor Sr. of Loudonville, NY and Linda (John) Greene of Abingdon, MD. Grandchildren David and Sarah Goderie, J. Jacob Fox, Jonathan, Rebecca and Samantha (Sal) Romand, Ronald Jr. (Amanda), Jeffrey and Kyle Taylor, and Janay, Ivana, and Breanna Greene, great-grandchildren Raquelle Hughes-Fox, Dakota Cooke, J. Callen Fox, Hailey and Ellie Taylor, ex-wife Helga Straif-Taylor and many nieces and nephews. He was born and raised in Keeseville, NY and graduated from Keeseville Central School, Class of 1952. He then attended Cornell University, graduating with the Class of 1956. Following graduation, he spent two years on active duty with the U.S. Army Artillery, stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington. Following active duty, he spent 28 years in the National Guard, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in1980. He returned to the North Country, working for GLF which later merged to become Agway, working in their retail stores in several North Country communities. In 1969 he was employed by the New York State Office of General Services, retiring in 1989, when he returned to the Keeseville area for over 20 years. He relocated to the Saratoga County community of Galway. His interests were in agriculture, his vegetable garden, his family, playing cards and his church. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., 2034 West St., Galway. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in the family plot in Sand Hill Cemetery, Clintonville, NY in the spring. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Galway Volunteer Fire Company, 1985 West Street, NY 12074 in memory of Frank Taylor.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019