Frank E. Raymond, 77, former longtime resident of Crow Hill, Mechanicville, died Monday, Dec. 30th in Hudson, Florida, after a short illness. Born in Troy, Sept 23, 1942, son of the late Frank and Ann Goverski Raymond, Frank was a 1960 graduate of Stillwater Central School. He served honorably in the US Air Force from 1962-66. Frank was an associate professor at Hudson Valley Comm College for 33 years, as a Computer Aided Machinery and Drawing instructor, retiring in 2011. After retirement, he and his wife traveled to Florida, loved it there and began their residence in Hudson, Fla, returning north many times during the summer months. Frank loved to travel, enjoyed target shooting and was a photography buff. Survivors include his wife of 24 years Sharon Fredette Raymond, children, Adam (Crystal Howington) Raymond of Alabama, Richard (Elizabeth) Fredette and Kimberly (Thomas) Abbott, Jr., both of Troy. Grandchildren, Thomas Abbott III, Paul and Breanna Abbott, Joshua and Madison Fredette and great-granddaughter, Isabella Abbott. Also a brother, Edward and Barbara Raymond of Stillwater and sister, Mary and John Noyes of New Hampshire, nieces, nephews and his faithful canine companion, "Max". A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 895 Hudson Ave, Stillwater, with military honors burial to follow in Saratoga National Cemetery. Calling hours at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the . To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020